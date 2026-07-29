Ahead of the new season, Catalan club Barcelona is actively working on strengthening its attacking line at the request of head coach Hansi Flick. The Blaugrana sporting management has identified primary and backup candidates on the transfer market to fulfill the German specialist's wishes, as reported by Sport.es.

Zamin.uz provides details on the Catalans' transfer targets, player statistics, and transfer fees.

1. Main target: Julián Álvarez and a €120 million transfer

According to sources, Barcelona's top candidate on their transfer short-list is Atlético Madrid and Argentina national team forward Julián Álvarez .

Last season, Álvarez made 49 appearances for the Colchoneros, scoring 20 goals and providing 9 assists. He also featured in all eight matches for Argentina at the World Cup, finding the back of the net once.

Barcelona's transfer plan: Hansi Flick wants to see a more productive and versatile forward in the team's attacking line. Álvarez's current contract with Atlético runs until the summer of 2030, and Transfermarkt values him at €120 million.

2. Backup option: Bournemouth's 20-year-old talent Eli Kroupi

If signing Álvarez from Atlético proves impossible, the Catalan club has a backup plan ready. This is the 20-year-old French striker playing for English club Bournemouth, Eli Kroupi.

Last season, Kroupi made 35 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 13 goals. According to Transfermarkt, the young French forward's market value is estimated at around €70 million, and his contract with the club also runs until the summer of 2030.

Statistics of Barcelona's target forwards

Player Current Club Last Season Statistics Value (Transfermarkt) Contract Expiry Julián Álvarez Atlético Madrid 49 matches / 20 goals / 9 assists €120M Until 2030 Eli Kroupi Bournemouth 35 matches / 13 goals €70M Until 2030

Barcelona's transfer moves ahead of the new season and Hansi Flick's plans to build a new team are in the spotlight of the football community.

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In your opinion, which striker is a better fit for Barcelona — the experienced Julián Álvarez or the promising Eli Kroupi? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!