Mark Zuckerberg: Artificial intelligence must be open to everyone

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has published a comprehensive open letter dedicated to the future of artificial intelligence technologies and their impact on society. This statement is causing widespread discussion in the tech world as it offers a unique approach to the main trends of the modern digital market. According to Zuckerberg, the main task in the coming years is to prevent ultra-powerful AI systems from being concentrated in the hands of a limited number of large organizations or government structures. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the Meta CEO emphasized that AI should be not only a tool for automating existing processes, but also an instrument for creating new knowledge, technologies, and businesses. He believes that personal superintelligence will closely help people develop medicines, open their own companies, master new skills faster, and solve daily tasks more efficiently. The main contribution of AI to society's development is expected to be creating new inventions rather than simply replacing human labor.

Opposition to centralized control

In his address, Zuckerberg strongly criticized the idea of establishing centralized control over AI. According to him, if only a narrow circle of groups possesses such advanced technologies, this will inevitably have an extremely negative impact on the economy, science, and politics. Instead, it is proposed to introduce a model where every person has their own personal AI assistant.

To explain this situation, the author gives an interesting sculptural or legal example. Imagine if only one person had a super-smart lawyer, they would gain an unfair advantage in a trial. However, if everyone has their own personal intellectual assistant, people will naturally balance each other and the power of large institutions. This will further strengthen legal and social justice.

Labor market and new opportunities

The Meta CEO firmly believes that the widespread adoption of superintelligence will not destroy the labor market, but rather open the door to completely new opportunities. According to his forecast, in the future the process of starting one's own business will become significantly easier, the economy will become more entrepreneurial, and the number of small companies will increase sharply.

According to the company's approach, the process of developing AI must rely on the principles of absolute freedom, open research, entrepreneurship, and equal access to new technologies. Interestingly, a link to this open letter by Mark Zuckerberg was also shared by famous entrepreneur Elon Musk on his page, once again drawing the attention of the tech community.