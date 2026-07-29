Mark Zuckerberg: Artificial intelligence must be open to everyone

·55·Technology
Mark Zuckerberg: Artificial intelligence must be open to everyone

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has published a comprehensive open letter dedicated to the future of artificial intelligence technologies and their impact on society. This statement is causing widespread discussion in the tech world as it offers a unique approach to the main trends of the modern digital market. According to Zuckerberg, the main task in the coming years is to prevent ultra-powerful AI systems from being concentrated in the hands of a limited number of large organizations or government structures. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the Meta CEO emphasized that AI should be not only a tool for automating existing processes, but also an instrument for creating new knowledge, technologies, and businesses. He believes that personal superintelligence will closely help people develop medicines, open their own companies, master new skills faster, and solve daily tasks more efficiently. The main contribution of AI to society's development is expected to be creating new inventions rather than simply replacing human labor.

Opposition to centralized control

In his address, Zuckerberg strongly criticized the idea of establishing centralized control over AI. According to him, if only a narrow circle of groups possesses such advanced technologies, this will inevitably have an extremely negative impact on the economy, science, and politics. Instead, it is proposed to introduce a model where every person has their own personal AI assistant.

To explain this situation, the author gives an interesting sculptural or legal example. Imagine if only one person had a super-smart lawyer, they would gain an unfair advantage in a trial. However, if everyone has their own personal intellectual assistant, people will naturally balance each other and the power of large institutions. This will further strengthen legal and social justice.

Labor market and new opportunities

The Meta CEO firmly believes that the widespread adoption of superintelligence will not destroy the labor market, but rather open the door to completely new opportunities. According to his forecast, in the future the process of starting one's own business will become significantly easier, the economy will become more entrepreneurial, and the number of small companies will increase sharply.

According to the company's approach, the process of developing AI must rely on the principles of absolute freedom, open research, entrepreneurship, and equal access to new technologies. Interestingly, a link to this open letter by Mark Zuckerberg was also shared by famous entrepreneur Elon Musk on his page, once again drawing the attention of the tech community.

Mark ZuckerbergArtificial IntelligenceMetaTechnologyFuture
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

CATL Surpasses Major Automakers in ProfitabilityCATL Surpasses Major Automakers in ProfitabilityToday, 13:51Li Auto Comments on Visual Incident and Malfunction in Parking LotLi Auto Comments on Visual Incident and Malfunction in Parking LotToday, 13:29China Begins Mass Production of Its First Domestic OLED ChipsChina Begins Mass Production of Its First Domestic OLED ChipsToday, 12:59SpaceX Begins Operation to Retrieve Starship Prototype from Indian OceanSpaceX Begins Operation to Retrieve Starship Prototype from Indian OceanToday, 12:24Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Placed on International Wanted ListTelegram Founder Pavel Durov Placed on International Wanted ListToday, 11:23Starlink officially launches in Iraq: tariffs and prices revealedStarlink officially launches in Iraq: tariffs and prices revealedToday, 10:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design