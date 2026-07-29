Samsung launches promotional campaign to attract buyers for its new foldable phones

·83·Technology
Samsung launches promotional campaign to attract buyers for its new foldable phones

South Korea's Samsung has started accepting pre-orders for its next flagship devices – the new generation of foldable smartphones. As part of this launch, a special promotion was announced offering a free storage upgrade for buyers in just one country, highlighting a somewhat different approach in international markets, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

According to Ixbt.com, users in the South Korean market who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 8, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 models, will receive a valuable bonus. Specifically, buyers who choose the base 256 GB storage version will automatically be upgraded to the 512 GB variant at no additional cost.

Discrepancy and pricing policy in international markets

However, consumers in most other countries, including the US and European nations, missed out on this opportunity this time. Yet, in previous years, Samsung regularly held free storage upgrade promotions for customers across various international markets.

It is worth noting that aside from the free storage upgrade promotion, smartphones in South Korea are sold at a significantly lower price – roughly 20% cheaper compared to other regions. These factors make the country one of the most convenient and economically advantageous regions in the world for purchasing Samsung products.

Global price increase trend

For buyers in other regions, the situation is somewhat different, with an upward trend in the pricing policy of the new devices. Notably, in the US and European markets, the prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 models have increased by an average of USD 100 compared to their predecessors.

Currently, pre-orders for these innovative gadgets are in full swing. Samsung has announced that official global and local market sales for the new foldable smartphones are scheduled to begin on August 7 of this year.

SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 8Galaxy Z Flip 8SmartphoneTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

CATL Surpasses Major Automakers in ProfitabilityCATL Surpasses Major Automakers in ProfitabilityToday, 13:51Li Auto Comments on Visual Incident and Malfunction in Parking LotLi Auto Comments on Visual Incident and Malfunction in Parking LotToday, 13:29China Begins Mass Production of Its First Domestic OLED ChipsChina Begins Mass Production of Its First Domestic OLED ChipsToday, 12:59SpaceX Begins Operation to Retrieve Starship Prototype from Indian OceanSpaceX Begins Operation to Retrieve Starship Prototype from Indian OceanToday, 12:24Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Placed on International Wanted ListTelegram Founder Pavel Durov Placed on International Wanted ListToday, 11:23Starlink officially launches in Iraq: tariffs and prices revealedStarlink officially launches in Iraq: tariffs and prices revealedToday, 10:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design