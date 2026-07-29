Samsung launches promotional campaign to attract buyers for its new foldable phones

South Korea's Samsung has started accepting pre-orders for its next flagship devices – the new generation of foldable smartphones. As part of this launch, a special promotion was announced offering a free storage upgrade for buyers in just one country, highlighting a somewhat different approach in international markets, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

According to Ixbt.com, users in the South Korean market who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 8, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 models, will receive a valuable bonus. Specifically, buyers who choose the base 256 GB storage version will automatically be upgraded to the 512 GB variant at no additional cost.

Discrepancy and pricing policy in international markets

However, consumers in most other countries, including the US and European nations, missed out on this opportunity this time. Yet, in previous years, Samsung regularly held free storage upgrade promotions for customers across various international markets.

It is worth noting that aside from the free storage upgrade promotion, smartphones in South Korea are sold at a significantly lower price – roughly 20% cheaper compared to other regions. These factors make the country one of the most convenient and economically advantageous regions in the world for purchasing Samsung products.

Global price increase trend

For buyers in other regions, the situation is somewhat different, with an upward trend in the pricing policy of the new devices. Notably, in the US and European markets, the prices of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 models have increased by an average of USD 100 compared to their predecessors.

Currently, pre-orders for these innovative gadgets are in full swing. Samsung has announced that official global and local market sales for the new foldable smartphones are scheduled to begin on August 7 of this year.