«Manchester City» has headed to East Asia countries for its first pre-season training camp ahead of the new campaign under the leadership of new head coach Enzo Maresca. Notably, the 28-man squad that traveled for the Asian tour includes talented Uzbek defender Abduqodir Husanov . CZ

Zamin.uz provides details on the Citizens' pre-trip squad composition, upcoming intense friendly matches, and the new coach's plans.

1. Maresca's first test and a stronger-than-expected squad

46-year-old Italian specialist Enzo Maresca has been training with the initial group at the club academy since July 20. Following the World Cup held in North America, players from several leading national teams (England, Norway, Spain, and France) were granted a 4-week vacation, delaying their return to the team until mid-August.

Nevertheless, thanks to experienced and talented players who did not participate in the World Cup or left the tournament early, a much stronger squad than expected was assembled and departed for East Asia.

About the pre-season preparation: As Enzo Maresca noted, the main focus of this training camp will not be on the result, but on tactical harmony and building team play. For Sporting Director Hugo Viana, this trip is also crucial for observing players in a competitive environment before the transfer window closes.

2. «Manchester City»'s 28-man Asia tour squad

The squad traveling to Asia includes experienced stars, backup players, and young talents:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marcus Bettinelli, Max Shabo, Jack Wint.

Defenders: Rico Lewis, Matty Henderson-Hall, Max Alleyne, Abduqodir Husanov , Vitor Reis, Stephen Mfuni, Josko Gvardiol, Kaden Braithwaite, Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Midfielders: Nico Gonzalez, Mateo Kovacic, Tijjani Reijnders, Xavier Parker, Floyd Samba, Jayden Heskey, Divine Mukasa, Ryan McAidoo, Claudio Echeverri, Phil Foden.

Forwards: Antoine Semenyo, Savinho, Mahamadou Sangare, Divin Mubama, Jeremy Monga.

3. Friendly matches and the start of the official season

During their Asian tour, Manchester City will face prominent European and Asian teams:

Date Opponent Venue August 1 Inter (Italy) Hong Kong August 5 K-League All-Stars Seoul (South Korea) August 9 Atletico Madrid (Spain) East Asia

After the Asian tour concludes, official competitions await Manchester City: August 16 will feature a decisive clash against Arsenal in the Community Shield, while on August 23 the opening Premier League fixture will be played against Bournemouth.

Key facts about the tour

Aspect / Detail Details Head Coach Enzo Maresca (Italy, 46 years old) Tour Region East Asia (Hong Kong, South Korea, etc.) Squad Size 28 players Uzbek Player Abduqodir Husanov (Defender) First Official Title Match August 16 (Community Shield vs. Arsenal)

Abduqodir Husanov and Manchester City's first steps under the new coach are sure to be very exciting for Uzbek football fans.

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