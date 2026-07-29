Zidane announced the coaching staff for the France national team

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Zidane announced the coaching staff for the France national team

The new head coach of the France national team Zinedine Zidane spoke in detail about who will be included in his staff and the criteria for selecting specialists. The legendary coach confirmed that he will also work together at the French Football Federation with his loyal team that accompanied him during his triumphant victories at Real Madrid.

Zamin.uz presents Zidane's latest statement, the composition of the coaching staff, and important contract details.

1. "I value loyalty": The tried and tested squad from Real Madrid moves to the national team

Zidane noted that his coaching staff has been fully formed and the official presentation will take place in September. The core of the new staff will consist of experienced specialists who lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy three times together at Real Madrid.

It is also expected that two or three new additional specialists will be invited to the team.

From Zinedine Zidane's words about the coaching staff:

"We will introduce everyone in September, but my coaching staff has already been formed. This is practically the squad I worked with at Real Madrid, perhaps together with two or three additional specialists.

I am a person who values loyalty, and the people I worked with have also demonstrated it. We will continue this path together."

Key facts about Zinedine Zidane and the France national team

Aspect / Criterion

Details

Head coach

Zinedine Zidane (54 years old)

Contract duration

Until the end of the 2030 World Cup

Announcement date

Tuesday, July 28

Coaching staff

Loyal team from Real Madrid + 2-3 new specialists

Staff presentation

Early September

2. Long-term project targeted until the 2030 World Cup

Recall that on Tuesday, July 28, the French Football Federation (FFF) officially announced the signing of a contract with the 54-year-old specialist. This agreement is valid until the end of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Zidane and his "rock-solid" experienced team have set the main goal of starting a new triumphant era in French football and winning championships in major international tournaments.

Zinedine Zidane's arrival at the France national team and gathering his trusted team are generating great hope and interest in the football world.

Send this hot article immediately to your friends, colleagues, and football fan groups!

Do you think Zidane can recreate the winning atmosphere he created at Real Madrid in the France national team? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

Zinedine ZidaneFranceReal MadridFrench Football Federation
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