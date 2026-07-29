Zidane Revealed New Era and Playing Style for France National Team

The new head coach of the France national team Zinedine Zidane has spoken in detail for the first time about how Les Bleus will play under his leadership, his coaching philosophy, and the ultimate goals set before him.

Zamin.uz presents the details of the legendary specialist's interview with the official website of the French Football Federation (FFF) and the main terms of the contract.

1. "Style like at Real and detailed presentation in September"

The 54-year-old specialist announced that he will provide full information about his tactical ideas and the team's actions on the pitch at a press conference in September. He emphasized that the national team's style of play will be similar to his successful spell at Real Madrid.

For Zidane, taking charge of the France national team is a logical and natural continuation of his coaching career.

Zinedine Zidane's thoughts on the playing style: "You will see my playing style soon. We will talk about this in detail at the September press conference. I will briefly explain my ideas there. There will be time to discuss everything. The style will be similar to what I did at Real. The France national team is a logical continuation of my coaching path."

2. From leadership on the pitch to coaching leadership

Having once displayed unrivaled play on the pitch wearing the classic number 10 jersey, Zidane has always been inspired by attacking football and the desire to score goals. Nevertheless, he specifically stressed the importance of balance in the team.

Zidane's main task is to become a true leader as a coach, just as he was during his playing days, and to continue the winning streak of the French.

On leadership and winning goals: "I was a leader on the pitch, and now I want to be a leader as a coach through my experience. We have all the conditions: wonderful players, a coaching staff that will be formed in the near future. My main task as a leader is to ensure this team continues its victories."

Key facts about Zinedine Zidane's appointment

Aspect / Measure Details New Head Coach Zinedine Zidane (54 years old) Organization French Football Federation (FFF) Contract Duration Until the end of the 2030 World Cup Announcement Date Tuesday, July 28 Playing Philosophy Similar to Real Madrid style, attacking and balanced Next Important Step Official press conference in September

Zinedine Zidane taking over as head coach of the France national team has become one of the biggest events in world football.

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