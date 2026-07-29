"Manchester City's Brazilian winger Savio has decided to continue his career at London club Tottenham. The 22-year-old player has already informed the management of the "Citizens" about his final transfer plans. This was reported by well-known insider and journalist Ben Jacobs on his social media pages.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this unexpected transfer, the current state of negotiations between the clubs, and the player's performance stats.

1. Savio Wants to Leave City: The Second Attempt

Journalist Ben Jacobs notes that the Brazilian talent actually wanted to move to the Londoners as early as last summer. However, back then, the management and coaching staff of "Manchester City" did not agree to this deal and kept the player in the team.

Nevertheless, Savio has not abandoned the idea of moving to London and this time put down terms before the club management, stating his decision to leave.

2. Negotiations Continue: Transfer Fee and Statistics

Direct negotiations between the clubs are currently ongoing, but a final agreement on the transfer has not yet been reached.

Situation around the transfer: Although the player is ready to say goodbye to the Mancunians, "Manchester City" is awaiting a financially and tactically beneficial agreement. Needless to say, this deal could be finalized before the transfer window closes.

Key facts about Savio and the potential transfer

Aspect / Detail Details Player Savio (Brazil) Age 22 years old Current club "Manchester City" Desired club "Tottenham" (London) Current market value (Transfermarkt) €35m Last season's stats 36 matches / 4 goals / 3 assists Main source Journalist Ben Jacobs

Such high-profile transfers between top Premier League clubs heighten the intrigue ahead of the new season.

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Do you think Manchester City should let Savio go to Tottenham? Can he become a regular starter at the London club? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!