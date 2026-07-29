Manchester City Winger Demands Transfer to Tottenham

·56·Sport
Manchester City Winger Demands Transfer to Tottenham

"Manchester City's Brazilian winger Savio has decided to continue his career at London club Tottenham. The 22-year-old player has already informed the management of the "Citizens" about his final transfer plans. This was reported by well-known insider and journalist Ben Jacobs on his social media pages.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this unexpected transfer, the current state of negotiations between the clubs, and the player's performance stats.

1. Savio Wants to Leave City: The Second Attempt

Journalist Ben Jacobs notes that the Brazilian talent actually wanted to move to the Londoners as early as last summer. However, back then, the management and coaching staff of "Manchester City" did not agree to this deal and kept the player in the team.

Nevertheless, Savio has not abandoned the idea of moving to London and this time put down terms before the club management, stating his decision to leave.

Manchester City Winger Demands Transfer to Tottenham

2. Negotiations Continue: Transfer Fee and Statistics

Direct negotiations between the clubs are currently ongoing, but a final agreement on the transfer has not yet been reached.

Situation around the transfer:

Although the player is ready to say goodbye to the Mancunians, "Manchester City" is awaiting a financially and tactically beneficial agreement. Needless to say, this deal could be finalized before the transfer window closes.

Key facts about Savio and the potential transfer

Aspect / Detail

Details

Player

Savio (Brazil)

Age

22 years old

Current club

"Manchester City"

Desired club

"Tottenham" (London)

Current market value (Transfermarkt)

€35m

Last season's stats

36 matches / 4 goals / 3 assists

Main source

Journalist Ben Jacobs

Manchester City Winger Demands Transfer to Tottenham

Such high-profile transfers between top Premier League clubs heighten the intrigue ahead of the new season.

Instantly share this hot article with your friends, colleagues, and EPL fan groups!

Do you think Manchester City should let Savio go to Tottenham? Can he become a regular starter at the London club? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

Manchester CityTottenhamSavioPremier LeagueTransfers
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