Jeff Bezos Could Buy a Stake in Liverpool

·38·Sport
Jeff Bezos Could Buy a Stake in Liverpool

Significant changes are expected in the ownership structure of Liverpool, one of the leading clubs in the English Premier League. According to Sky News, one of the world’s wealthiest people, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is taking negotiations over the purchase of a minority stake in the Merseyside club to the final stage. Goal.com reports .

The deal could have a significant impact on the future of Anfield’s team, one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs. Jeff Bezos is involved in the process as part of a consortium of prominent billionaires. According to reports, the group plans to buy nearly one-third of the English club.

Investment Consortium and New Partners

According to Goal.com, the investment group is led by Amit Bhatia. The consortium also includes Eduardo Saverin, one of Facebook’s co-founders. Amit Bhatia has considerable experience in the sports business and previously held a stake in Queens Park Rangers.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the club’s current owner, has repeatedly stated that it is open to attracting external investment. In an official statement, the company said that the investment group led by Amit Bhatia had expressed an interest in making a strategic investment in Liverpool, with negotiations continuing at an accelerated pace.

Financial Resources and Competition

If the deal is successfully completed, Liverpool would receive strong financial backing in its competition with clubs possessing state-level wealth, such as Manchester City and Newcastle United. According to Forbes, Jeff Bezos’s personal fortune exceeds $280 billion, and the billionaire has previously shown interest in NFL teams.

Under FSG’s ownership, Liverpool recovered from severe financial difficulties and achieved major victories in the English Premier League and the Champions League. The arrival of new partners is expected to further strengthen the club’s global standing. An official announcement is highly likely by the end of this week.

LiverpoolJeff BezosPremier LeagueFSGFootball Transfers
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