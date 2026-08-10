Venmo Payment System Launches in Google Play App Store

Google has introduced a new financial option for users in its Google Play digital store. According to ixbt.com, users in the United States can now use the popular Venmo service to pay for apps, games, subscriptions and other digital content. The update is designed to make digital purchases more convenient. Techcrunch.com reports .

With the new feature, customers can use funds from their Venmo wallet or directly access linked bank accounts and cards. This payment method also supports tipping content creators in various apps and paying for recurring subscriptions. Users can easily link their Venmo account through the payment methods section of their profiles.

Expansion of the digital payments ecosystem

Google Play currently offers users a variety of financial tools. The platform already supports digital wallets such as PayPal and Cash App, as well as bank cards from leading payment networks including American Express, Visa, Mastercard, Discover and JCB. Outside the United States, the company is also testing options for paying for digital purchases with cash at nearby stores.

The move comes as digital transaction volumes in the mobile app market continue to grow rapidly. According to analytics company Sensor Tower, total global user spending on in-app purchases in the iOS and Google Play stores has increased significantly. In 2025, the figure exceeded $167 billion, up 10.6% from the same period a year earlier.