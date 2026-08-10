CALB Dramatically Improves the Quality of Electric Vehicle Batteries

·29·Technology
CALB Dramatically Improves the Quality of Electric Vehicle Batteries

Chinese battery giant CALB has launched sweeping internal technical reforms after widespread battery failures in GAC electric vehicles. According to ixbt.com, the measures aim to strengthen production controls, raise quality requirements for cells, and fundamentally overhaul the company’s systems for working with raw materials and customers. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The issue was caused by defects in 177 A·ch LFP batteries installed in GAC Aion vehicles. In the first half of July, Chinese consumer complaint platforms recorded as many as 182 complaints. It was determined that the problem could potentially affect nearly 213,000 vehicles, with the defect occurring in approximately 4.7% of cases.

New Quality Control Standards

Following the incident, GAC extended the battery warranty to eight years or 300,000 kilometers. CALB, in turn, committed to providing free diagnostics and servicing to resolve the defects. The manufacturer is now placing its technological processes under strict control to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In particular, CALB has significantly tightened control over electrode coating thickness and density. From now on, the deviation in surface density must remain strictly within ±1.5%. This is crucial for ensuring the long-term stability and safety of the batteries.

Production and Raw Material Audit

As part of the effort to improve technological processes, control over humidity and the dew point during electrolyte filling has also been strengthened. While inspections were previously limited to daily sample checks, every manufactured roll will now be analyzed separately.

The company is also conducting a full audit of stocks of raw materials, adhesives, insulation materials, and additives purchased in 2022–2023. Together, these measures will help further raise safety standards across the global electric vehicle industry.

CALBGACElectric VehiclesBatteriesTechnology
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