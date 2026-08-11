Google’s Gemini App Surpasses 1 Billion Users

·41·Technology
Google’s Gemini App Surpasses 1 Billion Users

As artificial intelligence technologies continue to gain unprecedented popularity worldwide, Google has reached another major milestone. According to ixbt.com, the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai announced on his X social media page that the Gemini app had fully surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, becoming one of the fastest-growing products in the company’s history. TechCrunch.com reports this.

This landmark achievement made Gemini the tenth product in Google’s technology ecosystem to reach an audience of 1 billion. The rapid growth rate shows that Gemini is keeping pace with its main competitor, OpenAI’s ChatGPT service. As a reminder, ChatGPT also reached 1 billion monthly active users in June this year.

Integrating artificial intelligence into the wider public

Google has been gradually integrating its artificial intelligence capabilities into all of its major products, including Search, Workspace, and Android. In particular, the AI Mode feature in its search engine has achieved major success, reaching more than 1 billion monthly active users worldwide. However, the latest statistics cited by Sundar Pichai cover only the standalone Gemini app, not users across other channels.

The company is not only increasing its user base but also regularly introducing new models and features. These include the Gemini 3.5 Flash model, designed for writing programming code and carrying out tasks assigned to autonomous artificial intelligence agents. Innovations like these are further expanding the platform’s capabilities.

Usage habits and future plans

According to interesting data shared by Google, more than 35 percent of users prefer communicating directly with the assistant through the voice feature rather than using text-based search. Gemini can also now generate more than 150 million images every day. Interestingly, the app’s growth is not limited to Google products, with more than 100 million active users on the iOS operating system as well.

This record figure coincided with the release of the company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2026. The report specifically noted that the number of monthly users had exceeded 950 million and that daily active users had tripled compared with the previous year. Experts believe that the introduction of new Gemini features for Pixel devices at the upcoming Made by Google event will push these figures even higher.

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