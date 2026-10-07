Will "City", which opposed the independent commission's decision, also be deprived of the Championship?

·60·Sport
Will "City", which opposed the independent commission's decision, also be deprived of the Championship?

Manchester City, considered one of the most powerful clubs in English and world football, stands on the most dangerous threshold in its modern history. Found guilty of numerous financial rule violations by an independent commission, the "Citizens" strongly objected to this verdict and filed an official appeal. According to information distributed by the influential publication The Touchline, if the club's appeal is not satisfied, unprecedented harsh disciplinary measures in football history could be applied to the Manchester grandee.

The most horrifying aspect is that the punishment is not limited to expulsion from the Premier League (EPL) — the club's very existence within the English football system is called into question.

The threat of total disqualification: The Championship may not accept them either

Among the expected sanctions, the strictest scenario is seriously being supported by English football officials:

  • Expulsion from the football pyramid: According to the rules, a club suspended from the top league is relegated to lower leagues. However, in "City's" case, the option of not only expulsion from the EPL, but also a complete ban on participating in English Football League (EFL) competitions is being considered;

  • The league system will be closed: The EFL includes the second, third, and fourth tiers of the country's professional football system — the Championship, League One, and League Two divisions. If this ban comes into effect, the club will not even be accepted into the Championship system and will practically be deprived of the right to professional football.

Sanctions against the owners: Management could be banned

A new round of financial audits is also directly targeting the personal responsibility of the club's owners:

  • Deprivation of management rights: Within the scope of the league and independent experts, the possibility of imposing a lifelong or long-term veto on the club owners (City Football Group management) participating in the management and operations of Manchester City is being discussed;

  • International crisis: This decision could deal an irreparable blow to the club's shareholders and financial flows, as well as lead to a mass exodus of the team's stars and coaching staff.

Firm denial and the last hope — appeal

The management of "Manchester City" has consistently denied all accusations. The club's lawyers consider the independent commission's findings to be groundless and have deployed all legal means to achieve the team's complete acquittal.

The appeal process currently under review is turning into a decisive battle that will determine not only the future of Manchester City, but also the financial policy and fairness criteria of the entire English Premier League.

Manchester CityEnglish Premier LeagueCity Football Group
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"We will overcome this!": Guardiola acts as a shield for the club after "City" is found guilty"We will overcome this!": Guardiola acts as a shield for the club after "City" is found guilty30 September 19:37"Haaland Effect": A single commercial of his increased carrot sales in Norway by 25 percent"Haaland Effect": A single commercial of his increased carrot sales in Norway by 25 percent5 October 08:50Manchester City issues official statement: We are surprised by the Commission's decision, we will appealManchester City issues official statement: We are surprised by the Commission's decision, we will appeal29 September 22:29“Chelsea” offers 80 million pounds and Gusto for Husanov: A sensation in the EPL!“Chelsea” offers 80 million pounds and Gusto for Husanov: A sensation in the EPL!28 September 08:42“Chelsea” Preparing Husanov Transfer: Guaranteed Starting Spot from Alonso!“Chelsea” Preparing Husanov Transfer: Guaranteed Starting Spot from Alonso!28 September 08:23FIFA Specially Recognizes Abduqodir Husanov's Historic AchievementsFIFA Specially Recognizes Abduqodir Husanov's Historic Achievements3 June 20:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?