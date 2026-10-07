Will "City", which opposed the independent commission's decision, also be deprived of the Championship?

Manchester City, considered one of the most powerful clubs in English and world football, stands on the most dangerous threshold in its modern history. Found guilty of numerous financial rule violations by an independent commission, the "Citizens" strongly objected to this verdict and filed an official appeal. According to information distributed by the influential publication The Touchline, if the club's appeal is not satisfied, unprecedented harsh disciplinary measures in football history could be applied to the Manchester grandee.

The most horrifying aspect is that the punishment is not limited to expulsion from the Premier League (EPL) — the club's very existence within the English football system is called into question.

The threat of total disqualification: The Championship may not accept them either

Among the expected sanctions, the strictest scenario is seriously being supported by English football officials:

Expulsion from the football pyramid: According to the rules, a club suspended from the top league is relegated to lower leagues. However, in "City's" case, the option of not only expulsion from the EPL, but also a complete ban on participating in English Football League (EFL) competitions is being considered;

The league system will be closed: The EFL includes the second, third, and fourth tiers of the country's professional football system — the Championship, League One, and League Two divisions. If this ban comes into effect, the club will not even be accepted into the Championship system and will practically be deprived of the right to professional football.

Sanctions against the owners: Management could be banned

A new round of financial audits is also directly targeting the personal responsibility of the club's owners:

Deprivation of management rights: Within the scope of the league and independent experts, the possibility of imposing a lifelong or long-term veto on the club owners (City Football Group management) participating in the management and operations of Manchester City is being discussed;

International crisis: This decision could deal an irreparable blow to the club's shareholders and financial flows, as well as lead to a mass exodus of the team's stars and coaching staff.

Firm denial and the last hope — appeal

The management of "Manchester City" has consistently denied all accusations. The club's lawyers consider the independent commission's findings to be groundless and have deployed all legal means to achieve the team's complete acquittal.

The appeal process currently under review is turning into a decisive battle that will determine not only the future of Manchester City, but also the financial policy and fairness criteria of the entire English Premier League.