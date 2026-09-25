Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online

·3·Technology
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online

Reports have spread on social media that significant scratches appeared on the new iPhone 18 Pro Max just four days after purchase. The smartphone owner showed the condition of the device after a few days of use in photos and videos.

The circulated images show noticeable scratches on the body of the new smartphone. According to the device owner, they used the phone for only a few days.

However, it remains unknown under what exact conditions the scratches appeared.

No precise information has been provided as to whether the smartphone was used without a case, carried together with other objects, or subjected to some external impact.

At present, there is insufficient basis to evaluate such social media reports as evidence of a widespread issue with the iPhone 18 Pro Max. For now, these concern isolated incidents involving certain users. More independent observations and testing are required to draw general conclusions regarding the device's scratch resistance.

iPhone 18 Pro MaxiPhone 18 Pro Max scratchesiPhone 18 Pro Max issuesApple iPhone 18 Pro Max
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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