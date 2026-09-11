Elon Musk threatens director Alex Gibney and his new film with a lawsuit

·29·Technology
Elon Musk threatens director Alex Gibney and his new film with a lawsuit

World-renowned entrepreneur and innovator Elon Musk has announced that he will take legal action against the creators of an upcoming documentary. The film, titled Musk, is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney. The project has caused a major stir, and the legal tensions surrounding it are escalating daily. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, Elon Musk's lawyer, Alex Spiro, has sent an official letter to the production company Jigsaw Productions. The letter claims that the film contains defamatory information and warns that a lawsuit will be filed if the film is broadcast or released. The main cause of the conflict is related to private correspondence and space technologies mentioned in the film.

Controversial scenes and messages in the film

In the film, director Alex Gibney speaks with Ashley St. Clair. Ashley is known as a woman who previously dated Elon Musk and had a child with him. The film depicts text messages she received from the billionaire ahead of the November 2024 US presidential election. In these messages, Musk expresses optimism about Donald Trump's victory and writes that they would "create an anomaly in the matrix tomorrow."

When Ashley St. Clair asked what that meant, Musk noted that he was planning to use lasers in space and currently has over 10,000 lasers in space. When the filmmaker asked if this referred to satellites owned by SpaceX, the subject stated he was unaware of any other lasers. Lawyer Alex Spiro emphasized that this scene is intended to promote baseless theories that the Starlink system manipulated election votes.

Artificial Intelligence and the tense relationship between the parties

The controversy surrounding the film is not limited to correspondence. Alex Spiro's team claims that the creators deliberately refused to contact Elon Musk to obtain his comments. For his part, director Alex Gibney stated that the billionaire himself refused to be interviewed. As a result, the film uses a deepfake version of Elon Musk created with AI instead of the real person.

Ashley St. Clair sharply criticized the lawyer's threats, calling them a mere attempt at intimidation. In her opinion, the probability of colonizing Mars is higher than the probability of winning such a lawsuit. For his part, Elon Musk continues to openly express his strong disapproval of the project and its creators on his X social media page.

Elon MuskAlex GibneySpaceXStarlinkDeepfake
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Abror Shuhratov
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