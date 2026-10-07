First videos from the wedding of Temur, the third son of Rashid Khalikov

Today, on October 7, there is a wedding celebration in the family of singer Rashid Khalikov. The artist's third son, Temur, is marrying Sevara.

Videos capturing the preparations of the bride and groom ahead of the wedding have spread on social networks. The footage shows Rashid Khalikov giving his blessing and praying for his son Temur, as well as visiting Sevara's home to pick up the bride.

The video features Sevara welcoming Temur in a white wedding dress, along with clips from various photo shoots of the bride and groom.

Social media users are leaving comments on the video, expressing warm wishes and happiness to the young bride and groom.