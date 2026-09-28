New battery service introduced for Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro

Xiaomi has announced the launch of a special upgrade service aimed at increasing the power capacity of its flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. According to ixbt.com, this initiative allows users to significantly increase their existing device's battery capacity without purchasing a new one, marking a unique step in the market. This is reported by news source.

The new service is expected to be available to users on the Xiaomi Mall platform starting October 1st of this year. Although the standard price of the service is 189 yuan, the company announced a special 20% discount from October 1st to October 7th. This, in turn, allows customers to take advantage of the service on more favorable terms.

How much will the battery capacity increase

Within the scope of this service, after the battery is replaced, the energy capabilities of the smartphones will expand significantly. Specifically, the battery capacity of the standard Xiaomi 14 model will increase from the initial 4610 mAh to 4795 mAh. For comparison, for Xiaomi 14 Pro users, this figure is even higher, increasing from 4880 mAh to 5140 mAh.

Thus, owners of these two flagship smartphones are spared the obligation of buying an entirely new phone to increase the autonomous operating time of their devices. This approach not only saves users money but is also relevant in terms of reducing technological waste.

Limitations and future plans

Nevertheless, the new service does not yet apply to all models. Specifically, it has been revealed that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra model is not currently included in the service scope. This premium version is equipped from the start with an advanced Jinshajiang battery, which, despite being 8% more compact than previous generation batteries, is distinguished by a capacity increase of 300 mAh.

There is currently no specific information on whether this service, which is being launched in the Chinese market, will be provided to users in other regions in the future. However, this initiative by the company is recognized as an important step in extending the lifespan of smartphones and creating convenience for customers.