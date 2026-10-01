New security update released for Samsung Galaxy S23 flagships

·23·Technology
New security update released for Samsung Galaxy S23 flagships

Samsung has started rolling out the latest software update for its popular flagship smartphone series, the Samsung Galaxy S23. According to insider @tarunvats33, this update is aimed at enhancing device security and was initially released to users in the Indian market. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

As part of the process, firmware versions with indices S918BXXSAFZI1, S918BOXMAFZI1, and S918BXXSAFZE1 have been released for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model. The download package size is 562 MB and it ensures more stable system performance.

Security and software features

This update aligns the operating system's security level with future requirements while maintaining the existing One UI and Android system shells on the device. According to the update description, the main focus is on fixing identified vulnerabilities and strengthening the overall protection of user data.

The company traditionally distributes software updates in stages. Therefore, the time it takes for the package to reach users in different countries and specific regions may vary depending on the model and location.

As a reminder, it was reported earlier that Samsung had also started distributing security patches for another of its advanced flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, in the European region. This demonstrates the Korean giant's systematic approach to supporting its devices.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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