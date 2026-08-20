Xiaomi Ends Software Support for Popular Smartphones and Tablets

Xiaomi has changed its software update policy for its devices and added several more popular gadgets to its EOL (End of Life) list. According to ixbt.com, models that have reached this stage will no longer receive official software support. This will inevitably affect device security and future functionality. Ixbt.com reports .

The updated list includes a total of six popular models, including the flagship Xiaomi 12S Pro and the Redmi Note 12R, which is widely used by buyers in the budget segment. Owners of these devices will no longer receive regular HyperOS updates or monthly security patches.

Which models have lost support?

According to the company’s policy, a definitive list of gadgets that have moved into the discontinued-device category has been compiled. The following devices have officially received EOL status:

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Redmi Pad SE

Redmi Note 12R

Redmi 12R

Redmi 12 5G

All of these devices have reached the end of their life cycle and are moving into a software-independent phase.

It is worth noting that the operation of the gadgets included on this list will not change in any way—they will continue performing their usual functions. However, over time, their vulnerability to new cyberthreats will increase, and new features introduced in later versions of HyperOS will clearly not reach these models.

Nevertheless, in exceptional cases involving extremely serious security threats, Xiaomi may release special emergency patches even for devices that are no longer officially supported. Still, users who prioritize modern capabilities and a high level of protection in everyday use should consider switching to newer models in the near future.