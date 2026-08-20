Starlink High-Speed Internet Launched on Lufthansa Aircraft

In a major step for the aviation industry, Starlink’s satellite internet system was tested for the first time on an aircraft operated by Lufthansa. The flight, conducted on August 19, 2026, demonstrated the new possibilities of modern technology in the skies. Ixbt.com reports .

Details of the First Flight and New Service

According to ixbt.com, Lufthansa’s Airbus A320neo, registered as D-AINM, successfully completed its first flight with Starlink as part of the new Lufthansa Group Wi-Fi service. During flight LH234 from Frankfurt to Rome, the system was officially activated at an altitude of 10 kilometers by Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa Airlines.

According to airline representatives, Starlink will give passengers access to high-speed internet from takeoff through landing. In some cases, the connection speed on board is expected to exceed that of internet services at home or in the office.

Expansion Plans and Technical Process

By the end of 2026, Lufthansa and Lufthansa City Airlines plan to install Starlink on ten more aircraft from the A320 family. The main technical work will be carried out by Lufthansa Technik specialists in Berlin, with equipment installation coordinated with scheduled aircraft maintenance.

In the future, this advanced technology is expected to be introduced across the airlines of the entire Lufthansa Group. By 2029, Starlink is planned to be installed on approximately 850 aircraft operated by the group’s airlines.

Benefits for Passengers

The implementation of this large-scale project will make Lufthansa Group Europe’s largest airline group with high-speed satellite internet on board. The new service is also significant because it will offer passengers several benefits: