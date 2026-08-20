Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 unveiled

·13·Technology
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 unveiled

The German brand has officially unveiled the next generation of its flagship fully wireless earbuds, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5. According to Ixbt.com, the new gadget has already attracted users’ attention with its distinctive design, replaceable battery and advanced technologies. The starting price of these premium earbuds on the global market is US$300. Ixbt.com reports .

The manufacturer has chosen an entirely new design concept for this model and offers buyers five color options. The earbuds and their charging case will be available in black, white, blue, reddish and brown finishes. This broad color palette allows users to choose a device that matches their personal style.

User-Replaceable Battery

One of the model’s most important and unexpected features is the charging case’s removable battery. The company says users can easily replace the battery in the case themselves, with just a simple screwdriver required. This solution significantly extends the gadget’s service life and is also important from an environmental perspective.

The device’s battery life is also impressive. The earbuds themselves can run continuously for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Together with the charging case, this figure reaches 40 hours, although it should be noted that these results are achieved with active noise cancellation turned off.

The gadget also supports fast charging: just 8 minutes of charging provides one hour of playback. In addition to the traditional wired method, wireless charging is available, further improving convenience.

Modern Technologies and Protection

Technically, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 supports the latest standards. In particular, the device is equipped with a Bluetooth 6.0 module that enables fast pairing with various devices through Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. For audio enthusiasts, support for aptX Lossless is another important addition.

The earbuds have IP54 protection against moisture and dust, allowing them to be used confidently in everyday life, including during sports. A total of six microphones is responsible for voice-call and conversation quality.

SennheiserEarbudsBluetooth 6TechnologyGadgets
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