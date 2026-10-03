Xiaomi unveils new generation of hair straightener

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has launched its second-generation wireless hair straightener comb, the Mijia Wireless Hair Straightener 2. According to ixbt.com, the new device features significantly improved battery life, enhanced charging capabilities, and an upgraded heating system compared to the previous generation, all for a price of just $45. This is according to Ixbt.com reports.

The main focus is on increasing the device's autonomy. Xiaomi engineers managed to increase the battery capacity by 56%, allowing the comb to operate continuously for up to 70 minutes without being plugged into a wall outlet. This solution provides great convenience for users who love to travel or are constantly on the move.

Technical capabilities and safety

The device uses a USB-C port for charging and supports 5 V and 3 A power input. As a result, users can charge the comb not only from a standard wall adapter but also from compatible external power banks. The heating process is carried out using a special PI film, offering users three temperature modes: 160, 180, and 200 degrees Celsius.

A built-in display on the device's body shows the current temperature, battery level, and device status. To maintain a stable temperature, an NTC controller is installed, which reportedly measures the temperature and adjusts the heating level up to 500 times per second when necessary.

Design and convenience

Changes have also been made to the new model's design, with the number of teeth increased to 52. Additionally, the manufacturer stated that the built-in ionization system produces a total of 37 million positive and negative ions—specifically 18 million positive and 19 million negative ions. This helps reduce static electricity and keeps hair manageable.

To ensure safe usage, the body features double thermal insulation to protect against overheating. The device weighs 330 grams and measures 206.5 × 47 × 46.5 millimeters. A separate locking mechanism is provided to prevent accidental activation during transport in luggage.

The Mijia Wireless Hair Straightener 2 is offered in gold and purple color options. The package includes the comb itself, a USB cable, and a special storage pouch, making daily use even more convenient.