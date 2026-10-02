Itel A300+: An affordable $100 smartphone with satellite connectivity

The budget mobile device market has been expanded with another unusual gadget. Itel has officially introduced its new Itel A300+ smartphone. While it looks like a typical entry-level device, it stands out with features unexpected for its price segment, including satellite communication capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

Unique capabilities and technical specifications

According to ixbt.com, the Itel A300+ is expected to be the first device from the brand in its category to support two-way satellite messaging. This feature requires a compatible SIM card and a specific carrier plan. The new service is scheduled to launch in October of this year, though the manufacturer has not yet disclosed which satellite networks will be used or in which countries the technology will be available.

The rest of the smartphone's technical specifications are designed to be modest, fitting its class. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultimate processor. Depending on the configuration, RAM ranges from 3 to 6 GB, while internal storage is provided from 64 to 128 GB. There are also options for storage expansion.

On the front, there is a 6.78-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720×1576 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. This is a significantly high figure for budget-category devices. Most interestingly, the back panel of the smartphone features an additional 2.01-inch secondary screen designed to display various notifications and information.

Autonomy and additional features

One of the gadget's strongest points is its battery. The Itel A300+ is equipped with a massive 7000 mAh battery. Providing long-term autonomous operation, this power source supports 22.5W fast charging, allowing such a high-capacity battery to be filled in a short time.

As for photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 13 MP main camera and an 8 MP front camera. Sufficient for daily tasks, these cameras help capture simple shots successfully. Additional features include a modern NFC module, which facilitates contactless payments.

The device's body is protected against dust and moisture according to the IP65 standard. Including all these advanced technologies and unusual features, the price of the Itel A300+ smartphone is approximately 100 USD, making it even more attractive to buyers.