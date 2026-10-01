Apple introduces replaceable batteries in AirPods for the first time in a decade

For the first time in the history of its popular wireless earbuds, Apple has introduced a new generation of AirPods with repairability features. According to ixbt.com, while renowned iFixit experts previously gave previous models a score of zero, this time they awarded the new device 2 points. Although this score still implies that the device is almost impossible to repair, this change is considered an important step for the technology world. This is reported by news source.

It is known that all previously released AirPods models were assembled in a completely non-repairable way, and to access their internal components, one had to simply break the casing. For this very reason, iFixit experts always rated them with 0 points. In the new generation of earbuds, this tradition has changed slightly, and users are now, at least theoretically, given the opportunity to replace the battery themselves.

Independent repair and its complexities

Experts tested whether the new earbuds could be disassembled without special fixtures and professional tools. It turned out that this requires securing the earbud firmly and heating the upper part significantly. After that, it becomes possible to reach the battery, which is the first positive change after a decade-long hiatus.

Also, Apple engineers have made changes to the battery structure. The company has returned to batteries with polar contact pins. However, due to the uniqueness of their design, the left earbud battery cannot be installed in the right earbud, as they are not compatible.

Remaining issues and outlook

However, experts note that despite this small achievement, serious difficulties remain in the construction of the earbuds. To move from the battery replacement process to other parts, one still has to cut or break the casing. Furthermore, the charging case remains as non-disassemblable and non-repairable as before.

Although 2 points is a very low score, it is seen as Apple's initial move toward making its gadgets last longer and be partially repairable. It is hoped that in the future, tech giants will further improve these metrics under environmental requirements and user pressure.