Honor introduces the affordable and powerful Pad X7b tablet

·16·Technology
Honor introduces the affordable and powerful Pad X7b tablet

The Honor brand has expanded its line of affordable devices with the new Honor Pad X7b tablet. According to ixbt.com, this gadget, featuring a modern metal body and a large battery, is offered to customers for just $135 and is expected to become a competitive option in its class. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The device is equipped with a high-quality 9.7-inch display with a resolution of 2052×1152 pixels. The screen's 90 Hz refresh rate ensures smoother interface performance.

Display capabilities and performance

According to the manufacturer, the screen brightness is set at 500 nits and covers 100 percent of the sRGB color space. The display, which occupies nearly 81 percent of the front panel, creates comfortable conditions for consuming multimedia content.

The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor. The device comes with 4 GB of RAM, with the option to expand it by another 4 GB using flash memory. The internal storage capacity is 128 GB.

Memory and autonomy indicators

For user convenience, the device features a dedicated slot for a microSD card, allowing storage expansion up to 2 TB. This enables seamless storage of numerous files and applications.

One of the gadget's main advantages is its 8000 mAh battery. According to Honor, this battery allows for up to 16 hours of continuous video playback or up to 21 hours of e-book reading. In standby mode, the device can last up to 82 days.

The body thickness is 8.48 mm, and it weighs 447 grams. The new tablet is currently listed on the manufacturer's global website and was initially launched in the Saudi Arabian market.

The base version of this model is priced at approximately $135 (499 riyals). It was also announced that the version equipped with 128 GB of flash memory and an LTE module is priced at $185.

HonorTabletTechnologyGadgetsSnapdragon
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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