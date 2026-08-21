SpaceX Shows Starship’s Condition as Tests Continue

·11·Technology
SpaceX Shows Starship’s Condition as Tests Continue

Elon Musk published a photo of the Starship spacecraft on his social media page. The vehicle had been stranded in the ocean for almost a month and is now being examined by specialists. The image clearly shows that the craft was heated by extremely high temperatures and seriously damaged by a powerful storm during transport. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the company’s head emphasized in his comment on the photo that it resembled a scene from a science-fiction film. At this stage, SpaceX engineers are conducting additional analysis and inspections in calm waters before returning the spacecraft to the Starbase facility.

The Spacecraft’s Future Plans and Timeline

Earlier, it was confirmed that the SpaceX team had successfully delivered the Starship prototype to the shore near Christmas Island. Specialists are collecting important data on the spacecraft’s resilience in extreme conditions through this operation.

It has become known that Elon Musk plans to catch the returning Starship with a special launch tower in the coming months. This technological step is expected to significantly accelerate the future recovery of spacecraft.

Experts estimate that Starship’s first repeat flight is scheduled for late 2026 or early 2027. These tests will lay the foundation for future long-distance space flights.

StarshipSpaceXElon MuskSpacecraftTechnology
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