Where is the iPhone 17 Pro most expensive and cheapest?
Although Apple announces base prices for its new smartphones at official presentations, the final figures for customers in different parts of the world vary drastically. Due to customs duties, local taxes, and logistics costs, the price of a single model can more than double in some countries.
Visual Capitalist publication Deutsche Bank based on analytical data iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) published a global ranking comparing the prices of the flagship across different countries.
The most expensive market in the world: Turkey is the absolute leader
With the highest price indicator in the ranking, Turkey took first place:
Turkey — $2592: The 20% value-added tax (VAT), special consumption tax, and massive government fees for IMEI registration have more than doubled the price of the device;
Brazil — $2260: Ranked second due to strict import duties;
Egypt — $1872: Completed the top three most expensive markets;
In Europe: Among European countries, the country where the iPhone 17 Pro is sold at the highest price is Hungary as indicated.
In which country is the iPhone 17 Pro cheapest?
According to the comparison results, the countries where the new flagship can be purchased at the most affordable price were identified:
Japan — $1121: Found to be the cheapest market in the world;
USA — $1181: Second cheapest price;
South Korea — $1181: The same price as the USA is maintained.
Thus, the difference between the most expensive (Turkey) and cheapest (Japan) markets in the world $1471 amounts to. That is, you can buy 2 iPhone 17 Pro units in Japan for the price of one smartphone in Turkey.
Price comparison and the situation in the Russian market
Country ranking
iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) price
Market feature
Turkey
$2592
Most expensive (high taxes and fees)
Brazil
$2260
High import duties
Egypt
$1872
In the top three
Russia (M.Video)
~$1562 (132,990 rubles)
Parallel import (unofficial)
USA / South Korea
$1181
Among the most affordable prices
Japan
$1121
Cheapest market in the world
Since Apple products are not officially sold in Russia, it was not included in the general list, but through parallel import mechanisms, this model is offered in "M.Video" networks for approximately $1562 (132,990 rubles).
Price differences are directly related not only to Apple's policy but also to each country's national tax legislation, logistics chains, and SIM card configurations (eSIM only in some countries).
…