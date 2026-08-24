Robot capable of replacing a horse created in China

China's DaxAI startup has unveiled a rideable four-legged Qiji X1 robot. The new device resembles an oversized, motorized robot dog in both appearance and movement.

According to the manufacturers, the robot is capable of carrying up to 300 kg of payload. Its maximum speed is 9.6 km/h and it can travel up to 40 km on a single full charge.

A video demonstrating the robot has gone viral on social media, sparking user interest. In particular, its adaptation for human riding has drawn attention.

Capable of navigating difficult terrain

DaxAI representatives state that Qiji X1 is not limited to standard roads. The robot can move independently in complex conditions, including steep slopes, mud, and gravel paths.

For this reason, the manufacturers are considering its potential as a transport vehicle in real-world conditions in the future. The robot is planned to be used for transporting heavy loads, navigating hard-to-reach areas, and various rescue operations. The new technology has also triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some users praised the robot's capabilities, others approached it with humor. Specifically, one Reddit user commented:

«This is the second instance of a regular horse becoming obsolete due to technological advancement» , they joked.

Thus, the Qiji X1 unveiled in China is not only a new development in robotics but is also generating interest as an unusual transport vehicle that could be used for heavy cargo and navigating complex terrain in the future.