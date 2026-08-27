Apple closes method for installing removed apps on iPhone

Apple has blocked a popular method for restoring and transferring apps previously removed from the App Store to iPhones. This restriction significantly impacts the functionality of iMazing and other third-party tools, causing difficulties for users. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Citing mass complaints from users on the Kod.ru publication and the 4PDA forum, issues began to be observed starting August 20 of this year. This situation has affected not only the iMazing software but also the operation of alternative tools such as ipa_downloader and 3uTools.

Technical reasons and server errors

Experts explain that the main failure occurs when attempting to retrieve an app's IPA installation file from the user's personal 'Media Library'. In this process, Apple servers return an HTTP 403 error, denying permission to download the app.

According to reports, the company has deactivated old authorization tokens upon which this mechanism was based and revoked the relevant certificates. As a result, the server side is directly rejecting requests to retrieve apps removed from the store.

Difficulties faced by users

Due to the implementation of these restrictions, it is no longer possible to restore previously removed banking apps and other software using previous convenient methods. Furthermore, even a previously saved IPA file does not always solve the problem.

Experts note that a valid digital signature is required to install apps on another iPhone device. Once the relevant certificates were revoked, the old transfer method lost its validity and effectively stopped working.