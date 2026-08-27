Starlink updates its referral program and introduces cash rewards

·1·Technology
Starlink updates its referral program and introduces cash rewards

SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk, has made significant changes to its referral program for the Starlink satellite internet service. According to ixbt.com, users can now receive not only service credits for referring friends but also cash rewards transferred directly to their bank accounts. This is reported by news source.

Under the previous rules, rewards provided by the company were only available as "credits" to be applied toward the next month's subscription. Now, users have the option to select direct cash payments through their personal account. To do this, the user simply needs to link their bank account to the system.

Market impact of the new system

This innovation could cause significant shifts in the satellite internet market, especially in remote and rural areas. Independent installers and Starlink dealers now have a real financial incentive for every connected customer, effectively turning them into a full-fledged sales channel for SpaceX.

For now, the updated program featuring cash rewards is only active in the United States. In European countries, free subscription months had previously been replaced by "service credits." Experts believe it is likely that Europe will also transition to this direct cash payment system in the future.

Participation terms and restrictions

To participate in the program, users must meet certain requirements. Specifically, the promotion is only valid for active Starlink subscribers using Residential or Roam plans. Under the company's previous rules, using referrals solely for profit was considered a violation of terms of service and could lead to account suspension.

Nevertheless, the newly introduced direct cash payment system elevates the program to a new level, making it a more professional and transparent tool for customer acquisition. This will contribute to the further expansion of the Starlink network and strengthen its position globally.

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Abror Shuhratov
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