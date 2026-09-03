Starlink enters the Ugandan market with high-speed satellite internet

Starlink, a leader in space technology, has officially announced the launch of its high-speed satellite internet in Uganda, a key African nation. This move opens up opportunities for the country's population to improve internet connectivity, including access to a reliable, low-latency network in remote and rural areas. According to ixbt.com, users can now order and connect to the service via the official Starlink website. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Recently, the Starlink network, owned by SpaceX, has been significantly strengthening its position on the African continent. In particular, the company has previously entered the markets of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the Central African Republic. By early 2026, it was noted that satellite internet is actively operating in more than 20 countries across Africa and is continuing to expand its coverage.

Expansion and pricing policy in the African market

The widespread adoption of Starlink services is posing serious competition to traditional internet providers in the region. In some African countries, the price of satellite internet is becoming cheaper than the network services offered by local leading providers. For example, in the Republic of Kenya, the basic monthly Starlink tariff is just $10, which helps the company further expand its customer base in the region.

At the same time, SpaceX is taking significant steps to develop not only stationary internet networks but also mobile communication services. Specifically, this week, an official agreement was signed between SpaceX and Hungary's major 4iG telecommunications and defense group to launch the Starlink Mobile service. This partnership is expected to bring the quality of mobile communication and internet services to a new level in the future.