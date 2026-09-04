Lenovo unveils 10mm thin laptop concept

Lenovo has taken another significant step in the mobile technology market by introducing the ultra-thin and lightweight ThinkBook Aeroblade concept laptop. The device is being recognized as a brand-new engineering solution due to its thickness of just 10 mm and its innovative solid-state cooling system. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, following reports that first surfaced a month ago, the specific technical aspects of the new device have now been revealed. Equipped with a 14-inch screen, the laptop weighs only 830 grams. Although this is not an absolute record in the market, it is considered very lightweight for a device of this size.

Innovative cooling and chassis design

The manufacturer states that every component in this model has been redesigned from scratch to maximize mobile capabilities. Specifically, the laptop abandons traditional fan-based cooling systems in favor of four AirJet modules from Frore Systems. These solid-state coolers have unique characteristics.

Although AirJet modules have a relatively lower efficiency coefficient, their main advantage is that they operate virtually silently, are ultra-thin, and are energy-efficient. It is thanks to this technology that the laptop's thickness was reduced to 10 mm, making it thinner than most mobile computers on the market.

Technical capabilities and prospects

The device's ultra-thin chassis posed additional challenges for engineers. For instance, to accommodate USB-C ports, including Thunderbolt 4 support, Lenovo had to create a specially thickened section in the chassis. This technological constraint was a step taken to maintain the device's elegance.

The remaining capabilities of the concept device also fully meet modern requirements. It is equipped with a high-quality OLED screen, the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless standard, and an Intel Lunar Lake processor. However, considering this is currently just a concept, it is speculated that if the device enters mass production, it may transition to Wildcat Lake processors in the future.