Xiaomi introduces the Mijia Flip-Top Thermos Cup 2

·17·Technology
Xiaomi introduces the Mijia Flip-Top Thermos Cup 2

The Xiaomi brand has launched a project for a new 500 ml thermos called the Mijia Flip-Top Thermos Cup 2 on its Youpin crowdfunding platform. Currently, this convenient device can be purchased during the fundraising stage for 79 yuan (approximately 11 dollars), and its price is expected to rise to 109 yuan after the campaign ends. This gadget is designed to keep hot and cold drinks at their temperature for a long time in daily life and during travel. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to ixbt.com, the design of the new thermos has been carefully thought out to provide maximum convenience during use, and its lid is equipped with a special mechanical lock. This solution allows the thermos to be opened easily with one hand and, most importantly, prevents it from accidentally opening in a bag. The materials inside the device are distinguished by their safety and durability.

Safe materials and excellent thermal insulation

The drinking spout and internal filter of the thermos are made of a highly thermostable polymer called PPSU, which is widely used in children's tableware. This construction makes it easy to maintain hygiene, allowing the spout to be completely removed from the lid for cleaning. The inner part of the body is made of 316L grade stainless steel with thin walls and a mirror-like electrolytic finish.

The task of maintaining the temperature of drinks is performed by copper-plated and vacuum insulation technology. According to information provided by Xiaomi, this thermos can keep the temperature of hot liquids above 68 degrees for six hours. The same applies to cold drinks — within six hours, their temperature will not rise above 10 degrees.

Unique design and variety of colors

To further increase ease of use, engineers have added several small but important details. In particular, the outer surface of the device does not heat up due to the temperature inside, and a special silicone layer is installed on the bottom to prevent slipping. There is also a convenient tab for cleaning the sealing ring that ensures airtightness.

The new Mijia Flip-Top Thermos Cup 2 is being produced in several color variants to allow buyers to choose their personal style. Today, this product can be ordered in white, blue, purple, and light blue. There is currently no specific information on when the device will be released to the global market.

XiaomiMijiaThermosGadgetsTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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