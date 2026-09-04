Xiaomi Band 11 Announced: 21-Day Battery Life and HyperOS 4

·2·Technology
Xiaomi Band 11 Announced: 21-Day Battery Life and HyperOS 4

According to Ixbt.com, Xiaomi has officially unveiled its next-generation fitness tracker. Named Xiaomi Band 11, this gadget is attracting user attention with its modern design, advanced health tracking features, and impressive battery life. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to company representative Lu Weibing, the new device is significantly thinner and lighter than its predecessors. Specifically, the smart bracelet's case thickness is only 0.99 cm, and it weighs just 15.58 grams. Additionally, manufacturers have given the device a streamlined shape and completely redesigned its construction.

A new level of health monitoring

In creating this gadget, Xiaomi focused primarily on improving health tracking capabilities. The Band 11 is equipped with an advanced professional system that analyzes heart rate variability during sleep. Furthermore, the device features high-precision modern sensors designed to measure heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

To increase convenience in daily life, the gadget is equipped with a multi-functional NFC module. This opens up additional possibilities for users in their daily tasks. The integration of new-generation technologies further enhances the device's importance in daily life.

Battery life and operating system

One of the most important achievements of the device is its battery life. The manufacturer claims that the Xiaomi Band 11 can work continuously for up to 21 days on a single charge. This indicator provides great convenience for active users.

Also, this smart bracelet is one of the first wearable devices to be introduced running on Xiaomi's latest software — the Xiaomi HyperOS 4 operating system. This system ensures the speed and stability of the device's performance.

Currently, the pre-order process for this new gadget has begun. In the Chinese market, its starting price is 289 yuan, which is approximately 43 USD.

XiaomiSmart BraceletTechnologyHyperOSGadgets
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