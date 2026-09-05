Norway considers banning smart glasses with cameras in public spaces

·15·Technology
Norway considers banning smart glasses with cameras in public spaces

The Norwegian government is seriously considering a ban on the use of smart glasses with built-in cameras and other wearable devices in public spaces across the country. This initiative aims to ensure the privacy of citizens and protect their rights in the era of modern technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to AFP, Minister of Digitalization Karianne Tung stated that there is a clear trend in the country of integrating AI technologies with cameras and microphones embedded in glasses, headphones, headwear, and other everyday items.

A worrying trend and the reaction of legal experts

The main devices the government is focusing on include products from Meta and Snap. These gadgets are equipped with cameras, connected to the internet, and raise concerns as they may soon feature facial recognition capabilities.

These technologies have caused mixed reactions in society, with human rights activists already labeling such devices as "dirty glasses." This, in turn, has sparked significant discontent and objections among consumers.

The government is considering strict measures

Minister Karianne Tung emphasized that the state must prevent citizens from being secretly monitored by others in public spaces. Officials are seeking ways to curb the risks that may arise from such modern equipment.

At the same time, the restrictions may apply not only to wearable gadgets but also to the practice of implementing facial recognition technologies in public areas. At this stage, no specific timeline for when such a ban might come into effect has been announced.

A special expert group is planned to be formed to study the situation in depth. This group will develop relevant recommendations to strengthen citizens' privacy rights, which will serve as the basis for the government's decision.

Smart GlassesNorwayMetaPrivacyTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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