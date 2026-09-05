Kuycon unveils new Apple-style W34KB monitor

·2·Technology
Kuycon unveils new Apple-style W34KB monitor

Devices with unique designs are becoming increasingly popular in the global technology market. According to ixbt.com, the Kuycon brand has officially introduced a new monitor called the W34KB, which resembles Apple products in appearance but differs significantly in technical specifications. This device is notable for combining advanced design solutions with high performance. This is reported by news source.

Unique design and Apple-style elements

Visually, the new monitor immediately brings to mind two famous Apple products. On one hand, the overall look of the device resembles Apple Studio Display models, while on the other, its back panel features a unique perforated design similar to previous generation Mac Pro computers. Nevertheless, this piece of hardware differs significantly from standard gadgets on the market in terms of engineering solutions.

Focusing on the main technical specifications, the Kuycon W34KB is a 34-inch ultra-wide monitor built on a Fast HVA panel. While most similar 34-inch screens on the market today have a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels, this new product features a resolution of 5120 x 2160 pixels. This, in turn, provides the user with higher pixel density and a sharper image.

Screen capabilities and price

The device also shows high results in terms of refresh rate. The monitor can operate at a standard refresh rate of 165 Hz or 180 Hz. At the same time, the manufacturer has provided a special mode that allows users to increase the frequency up to 360 Hz by reducing the resolution to 2560 x 1080 pixels.

However, the price for a device with such unique and advanced technical features is not cheap. According to the source, the price for this monitor in the Chinese market is 1,300 USD. Despite the high price, this model is attracting interest from users who value high-precision technologies due to its non-standard capabilities.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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