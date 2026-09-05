New colors of the Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone officially unveiled

Xiaomi continues to reveal key details about the design of its upcoming foldable 18 Fold smartphone ahead of the official launch. According to ixbt.com, brand president Lu Weibing has showcased two additional color variants in addition to the previously revealed red version. reports Ixbt.com.

The new colors introduced by the company head include black and a warm gold-white hue. These additions offer users a unique style and visual approach, further increasing anticipation for the device's market debut.

Design and color solutions

The newly presented colors cater to diverse aesthetic preferences. Specifically, the black version features a very restrained and classic look, suitable for a business environment. Lu Weibing noted that this shade has a deep and laconic character.

In turn, the gold-white version provides a softer and more premium appearance. The manufacturer described it as warm, calm, and highly elegant, highlighting that the gadget is tailored to the needs of modern users.

Market position and launch date

This device is shaping a new trend in the foldable phone market. The Xiaomi 18 Fold is positioned as a new type of "mid-format" gadget that combines the convenient compactness of a standard smartphone with the advantages of a large flexible screen.

Experts emphasize that this format provides users with additional convenience for daily tasks. Full technical specifications and the official presentation are scheduled for September 7 of this year, after which its market position will be clarified.