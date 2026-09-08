Official: Ilyos Zeytullayev is the new head coach of Kattaqo‘rg‘on!

An unexpected and sensational coaching appointment has taken place in Uzbek football. The experienced specialist, who parted ways with Tashkent club Bunyodkor just yesterday, Ilyos Zeytullayev will continue his career at Pro League side Kattaqo‘rg‘on. The club's press service officially announced this via their social media pages. The fact that a renowned coach with experience in European football has taken over a lower-league club is attracting the attention of many experts and fans. So, what task has been set for the 44-year-old specialist, and what goals is he aiming for with the team? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue — the official statement from the Kattaqo‘rg‘on management and all the details of the coach's new strategic goals.

At Bunyodkora bright era and a new challenge

Ilyos Zeytullayev's coaching career is seen as a breath of fresh air in Uzbek football:

Experience from the Italian school: Having spent the majority of his playing career with Italian Serie A clubs, the specialist stands out for his unique tactical vision;

Work at the capital club: During his time in charge of Bunyodkor, he left a positive impression on the public and fans;

A new project in the Pro League: The agreement signed with the Samarkand region representative, Kattaqo‘rg‘on, shows how high the club's ambitions are.

"The specialist, who spent most of his playing career in Italy, left a positive impression on the public as the coach of Bunyodkor. His next stop will be Samarkand," the club's press service announced.

The main decision and the grand goal of reaching the Super League

The main question interesting many football fans is why the renowned coach is moving to a lower league and what the club's master plan is. The most important decision and conclusion is that, the Kattaqo‘rg‘on management has officially reached a full agreement with 44-year-old Ilyos Zeytullayev, and he will now fight to lead this second team from the Samarkand region to the Super League for the first time in history. The club's management has expressed full confidence in the experienced coach and wished him great success.

Do you think Ilyos Zeytullayev, with his modern views and European experience, can lead Kattaqo‘rg‘on to the elite — the Super League? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important football news with your friends and Pro League fans!