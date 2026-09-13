HP introduces the large and affordable OmniBook 3 17 laptop

The US-based company HP has launched a new large and affordable laptop featuring a wide screen and a modern Intel processor, OmniBook 3 17 . According to ixbt.com, the device starts at $1000, making it one of the largest display devices in its segment at an accessible price point. This is reported by Ixbt.com news .

Display and technical capabilities

The main feature of the laptop, as the name suggests, is its large 17-inch display. However, to keep costs down, the base version uses an inexpensive TN panel with a resolution of only 1600 x 900 pixels. Nevertheless, customers have the option to choose more expensive configurations that feature higher-quality Full HD IPS matrix screens.

The hardware of the device meets modern requirements. According to ixbt.com, the heart of the laptop consists of Intel Wildcat Lake series processors, specifically the Core Series 3. These chips are expected to provide users with high performance along with good battery life.

Battery and memory types

There are also differences in battery capacity depending on the configuration. Specifically, the entry-level versions are equipped with a 41 Wh battery. If a user requires longer runtime, they will need to pay extra for the version with a larger 68 Wh battery.

Regarding memory, the base and most affordable version comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (SSD). This provides a sufficient starting point for daily tasks, study, and office work.

Connectivity and design

Support for modern wireless network technologies is one of the key advantages of the new laptop. Customers will be able to use the latest generation standards, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, which significantly increase data transfer speed and stability.

The ports required for connecting external devices are integrated directly into the chassis, including:

Two USB-A ports

Two USB-C ports

HDMI connector

Despite all the mentioned technical specifications and the large screen size, the total weight of this laptop is 2 kg. This makes it reasonably convenient to carry when necessary.