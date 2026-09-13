HP introduces the large and affordable OmniBook 3 17 laptop

·55·Technology
HP introduces the large and affordable OmniBook 3 17 laptop

The US-based company HP has launched a new large and affordable laptop featuring a wide screen and a modern Intel processor, OmniBook 3 17 . According to ixbt.com, the device starts at $1000, making it one of the largest display devices in its segment at an accessible price point. This is reported by Ixbt.com news .

Display and technical capabilities

The main feature of the laptop, as the name suggests, is its large 17-inch display. However, to keep costs down, the base version uses an inexpensive TN panel with a resolution of only 1600 x 900 pixels. Nevertheless, customers have the option to choose more expensive configurations that feature higher-quality Full HD IPS matrix screens.

The hardware of the device meets modern requirements. According to ixbt.com, the heart of the laptop consists of Intel Wildcat Lake series processors, specifically the Core Series 3. These chips are expected to provide users with high performance along with good battery life.

Battery and memory types

There are also differences in battery capacity depending on the configuration. Specifically, the entry-level versions are equipped with a 41 Wh battery. If a user requires longer runtime, they will need to pay extra for the version with a larger 68 Wh battery.

Regarding memory, the base and most affordable version comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (SSD). This provides a sufficient starting point for daily tasks, study, and office work.

Connectivity and design

Support for modern wireless network technologies is one of the key advantages of the new laptop. Customers will be able to use the latest generation standards, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0, which significantly increase data transfer speed and stability.

The ports required for connecting external devices are integrated directly into the chassis, including:

  • Two USB-A ports
  • Two USB-C ports
  • HDMI connector
Despite all the mentioned technical specifications and the large screen size, the total weight of this laptop is 2 kg. This makes it reasonably convenient to carry when necessary.

HpLaptopOmnibookTechnologyNews
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

iQOO 16 flagship to feature next-gen Samsung display and massive batteryiQOO 16 flagship to feature next-gen Samsung display and massive batteryToday, 17:53SpaceX installs Starship on the Mechazilla tower for upcoming testsSpaceX installs Starship on the Mechazilla tower for upcoming testsToday, 15:53Samsung to Radically Upgrade Galaxy S27 Flagship Screens After Three-Year HiatusSamsung to Radically Upgrade Galaxy S27 Flagship Screens After Three-Year HiatusToday, 14:28Trump Mobile T1 smartphone price surges to $750Trump Mobile T1 smartphone price surges to $750Today, 13:52iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to reach nearly 250 gramsiPhone 18 Pro Max expected to reach nearly 250 gramsToday, 12:54Honor Magic9 series smartphones introduced with unique camera capabilitiesHonor Magic9 series smartphones introduced with unique camera capabilitiesToday, 12:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
Artificial Intelligence has escaped human control: Scientists sound the alarm
Artificial Intelligence has escaped human control: Scientists sound the alarm