iQOO 16 flagship to feature next-gen Samsung display and massive battery

As the smartphone market evolves rapidly, the iQOO brand has revealed the design and key technical specifications of its upcoming flagship, the iQOO 16. Described by manufacturers as a "Monster inside," this device aims to set new standards in the mobile industry with its ultra-powerful capabilities. According to ixbt.com, renowned insider Debayan Roy has released a detailed description of the smartphone, which is expected to outperform current flagships. This is reported by news source.

One of the most striking aspects of the device is its display. The iQOO 16 model will be equipped with a 6.85-inch flat OLED panel. It supports 2K resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The insider notes that this is a Samsung display made from the most advanced M16 material, a technology not even expected in the future Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Latest processor and high performance

The hardware platform of the smartphone is based on the powerful, yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip. This new generation processor allows the iQOO 16 to handle the most demanding tasks, including resource-intensive games and AI functions, without any difficulty. A modern USB 3.2 port is also included for high-speed data transfer.

In terms of battery capacity, the device is a true record-breaker. The smartphone will feature a massive 8400 mAh battery. To replenish such huge power, 100W fast charging technology and wireless charging capabilities are provided. This allows users to enjoy the device for a long time without worrying about running out of power.

Perfect camera system and protection

Regarding photography, the iQOO 16 will be equipped with a main camera block consisting of three 50 MP sensors. The main module features a large 1/1.3-inch optical format sensor, while the periscope lens with 3x optical zoom uses a Sony IMX882 sensor. The front camera resolution is 32 MP, ensuring high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

The device's body meets modern requirements and features high-level IP69 water and dust protection. It is worth noting that the insider who revealed this information, Debayan Roy, previously leaked the specifications of the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro smartphones, as well as images of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The iQOO 16 flagship is expected to pose serious competition to mobile market leaders with its advanced display and technical specifications.