In the 5th round of the Spanish La Liga, Madrid's "Real" club performed confidently in front of their fans, crushing "Rayo Vallecano" 4:1 and securing another important victory. During the match, the nervous and anxious behavior of the "whites" head coach, Jose Mourinho, on the bench did not go unnoticed by journalists and cameras.

At the post-match press conference, the experienced Portuguese specialist clarified his mood on the sidelines, speaking openly about how satisfied he actually was with his players' actions and the timeframe for building a new team. What plans lie behind this success of the Madrid side, who have gathered 12 points after five rounds and are among the leaders in the standings?

So why is Mourinho asking not to rush, what positive changes does he see in "Real's" game, and how much time is needed to build a perfect team?

"I wasn't angry, but you can't build a perfect team in 3 months"

"Real Madrid" head coach explained the complexity of the team-building process in a statement to Madrid Zone:

Explanation of sideline emotions: "I wasn't angry, on the contrary, I am satisfied with the result. However, we have only been working together for a few weeks," Mourinho emphasized, noting that the process has just begun;

The demand for time and patience: The specialist stressed that a high level of stability cannot be achieved quickly: "You cannot build a perfect team in 3 days or 3 months, and sometimes not even in three years";

Step-by-step growth: The Portuguese coach noted that he sees many positive aspects in the team's current state and that the club is developing step-by-step without rushing.

4:1 at the "Bernabeu": Attacking intensity and confidence on the pitch

Saturday evening's match was a true test of strength for the Madrid team:

"Rayo Vallecano's" heavy defeat: The hosts scored four unanswered goals against their opponent, achieving a confident and big-score victory at home;

Execution of tactical instructions: The attacking style chosen by the coaching staff justified itself, and ball possession on the pitch was completely in favor of the Madrid side;

Working on mistakes: Although the score was 4:1, Mourinho's high demands during the match aimed to eliminate minor flaws in the team's defense and midfield lines.

12 points after five rounds: A solid place in the title race

This victory significantly strengthened "Real's" position in the La Liga season:

12 points in the standings: After five matches, the "whites" have accumulated 12 points, maintaining a strong position in the championship's leading group;

Stability at the start of the season: Despite just a few weeks of activity, the amassed reserve of 12 points indicates that the new tactical schemes are quickly being absorbed by the team;

Preparation for upcoming tests: Alongside the domestic championship, the team is mentally preparing for the upcoming heavy and tight match calendar.

There is no doubt that Jose Mourinho's strictness and demand for maximum results every single minute will turn "Real" into an even more formidable and powerful force in the coming months.

In your opinion, can Jose Mourinho's "Real" become the main favorite to win the La Liga championship this season? As the coach said, how much more time do the "whites" need to build a perfect team? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of "Real's" confident run and Mourinho's important statement with all football fans and your friends!