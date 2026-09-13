Maresca Praises Erling Haaland's Selflessness — A Sensation Before the Derby!

Today, the central match of the 4th round of the Premier League, eagerly awaited by football fans in England and all over the world, will take place — the Manchester derby. In the principled clash starting at 20:30, Manchester City will host their fierce rival Manchester United at home. Ahead of this massive showdown, Citizens head coach Enzo Maresca specifically praised the unmatched hard work and leadership qualities of the team's main goalscorer, Erling Haaland. Having entered incredible form right at the start of the new season and single-handedly defeating Porto in the Champions League, the Norwegian star's single defensive tracking-back effort left the coaching staff amazed.

So, which heroic act of Haaland did Maresca highlight ahead of the derby, what are the 26-year-old striker's stats this season, and how will United try to stop him in today's derby?

"He sprinted 80 meters to win the ball back": Maresca's amazement

In an interview with City Xtra, the Manchester City manager highly appreciated the Norwegian forward's selflessness not only in attack, but also in defense:

Not just a goalscorer, a true fighter: "Erling doesn't just score goals, he works diligently and tirelessly on the pitch," Maresca said;

80-meter sprint against Porto: The coach revealed a notable episode: "In one of the episodes against Porto, he ran 80 meters just so the team could win the ball back. This shows that his importance on the pitch is not measured by goals alone";

Uncompromising desire to win: According to the expert, Haaland has already turned into a true leader who wants to win every single duel.

5 goals in 5 matches: A Champions League brace and ruthless statistics

The 26-year-old Norwegian striker is turning into a real nightmare for opposing goalkeepers this season:

Peak productivity: Haaland has managed to write 5 goals to his name in the 5 matches he has played in the new season;

Author of victory in Europe: Just yesterday, within the first round of the UEFA Champions League, he scored two unanswered goals against the Portuguese club Porto (2:0), bringing an important victory to the Citizens;

Great sports form before the derby: Along with posing a threat to the opponent's goal, his relentless pressing throughout 90 minutes makes him the most dangerous figure in today's Manchester derby.

Today at 20:30: A massive clash in the Manchester derby

The sharpest rivalry in English football is on the verge of starting:

The principled City vs. United battle: This match within the 4th round of the EPL will take place under heavy psychological pressure, determining who the city of Manchester belongs to;

The flawless leader: City will take to the pitch aiming to continue their faultless run in the league and not give up the top spot in the standings;

The defensive test for the Red Devils: For Manchester United defenders, neutralizing the unstoppable Erling Haaland — who doesn't even shy away from running 80 meters for the ball — will be the main task today.

Manchester City, led by Enzo Maresca, is fully prepared for today's derby, and the Norwegian goalscorer at the center of the attack intends to deliver the decisive blow once again.

Do you think Erling Haaland will score again and bring victory to Manchester City in the big derby starting today at 20:30, or will Manchester United manage to tame the super-forward away from home? Does Haaland's 80-meter sprint to defend prove that he is the best player in the world? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot analysis prepared ahead of today's super-derby with all EPL and football fans!