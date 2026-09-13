New design changes expected for Xiaomi 18 Pro flagship

·51·Technology
New design changes expected for Xiaomi 18 Pro flagship

Images of cases designed for the Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone have surfaced online, revealing interesting changes in the construction of the next-generation flagship. According to ixbt.com, the new accessory indicates that the device will feature a different camera layout, body design, and an additional button compared to the current Xiaomi 17 Pro model. These leaks have already captured the attention of brand fans and technology enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

During the comparison, it was found that when the case is fitted to the Xiaomi 17 Pro, there is significant empty space under the camera block. This could mean that the next-generation main camera block will extend significantly downwards. Experts believe that this additional space is likely due to the need to accommodate larger sensors or updated optics.

Body dimensions and AI button

According to other design changes, the Xiaomi 18 Pro will have a slightly longer body than its predecessor. At the same time, the placement of the power and volume buttons is expected to remain almost unchanged, which allows for maintaining the device's overall ergonomics. It is also noteworthy that a special cutout for another physical button has appeared in the case design.

It is assumed that this new additional button will serve to provide quick access to AI functions in the HyperOS system. This is not an entirely new idea for Xiaomi, as a similar additional button was previously used on the Mi 10 and MIX 3 models, but the company later abandoned it. Now, against the backdrop of the popularity of generative AI technologies, this solution is returning.

Camera capabilities and release dates

Based on other leaks, the Xiaomi 18 Pro will receive advanced camera upgrades. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a new 200-megapixel main SmartSens sensor with LOFIC 3.0 technology and a 1/1.28-inch optical format. In addition, it is said that the company is planning to bring back the transparent body design for the first time since the Mi 10 Ultra model.

According to information, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models are expected to be unveiled in September 2026. The base Xiaomi 18 smartphone, codenamed Venice, is expected to be released slightly later — in the period from December 2026 to January 2027. At the same time, there are reports that the Xiaomi 18 Ultra model has been canceled by the company.

So far, all this information remains unconfirmed officially. Although the cases clearly show upcoming structural changes, the camera specifications, the exact function of the additional button, and the release dates of the smartphones are still awaiting official announcement.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 ProSmartphonesTechnologyHyperOS
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Abror Shuhratov
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