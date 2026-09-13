Hayabusa2 spacecraft measures distance to asteroid using laser

The Hayabusa2 probe from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has, for the first time in space exploration history, successfully measured the distance to an asteroid using a laser during flight. As reported by ixbt.com, this complex scientific experiment was conducted near the asteroid Torifunė, the first destination of the extended mission. reports Ixbt.com.

During the unique operation carried out on July 5th of this year, the LALT (Laser Altimeter) on board the spacecraft was utilized. The laser beam was successfully fired twice when the probe was at its closest approach to the asteroid, specifically at distances of 20 and 15 kilometers.

Complexity of the experiment and technical details

This measurement operation was distinguished by its extremely high level of complexity. Since the spacecraft was traveling at a speed of 5.3 kilometers per second, the narrow laser beam had to precisely hit a small area of the Torifunė surface measuring only 30 and 23 meters, respectively.

To achieve success, mission specialists calculated the trajectory with extreme precision in advance. Additionally, it was necessary to strictly control the spatial orientation of the apparatus and perform special instrument calibrations to isolate the useful signal from background noise.

Capabilities of the LALT device

Originally, the LALT device served the Hayabusa2 probe to study the relief of the asteroid Ryugu and perform navigation tasks. Beyond distance measurement, it allows for the collection of important data regarding the surface density, porosity, reflectivity, and the amount of dust surrounding the celestial body.

Such laser-based measurements are crucial for determining the true scale and dimensions of objects in space. By repeating them at various stages of the mission and combining them with data on the spacecraft's movement, it is possible to more accurately determine the asteroid's position and trajectory in space.

Role in planetary defense

The obtained results are relevant not only for scientific research but also for ensuring the safety of our planet. Knowing the precise parameters of an asteroid's orbit allows for the future assessment of the movement paths of near-Earth objects that could pose a threat to Earth.

Currently, the Hayabusa2 project team is conducting an in-depth analysis of the results. Specifically, scientists are working to determine the exact point on the surface of Torifunė that the laser pulse struck.