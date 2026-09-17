Is Flick furious? Who did the coach criticize after the 9-goal thriller?

In the 6th round of the Spanish La Liga, Barcelona unleashed a real goal rain, crushing Racing with a score of 7:2. Although the fantastic result on the scoreboard showed the absolute dominance of the Catalans, Hans-Dieter Flick's mood after the final whistle was not as cheerful as expected. Speaking on DAZN, the coach alerted everyone by talking about serious mistakes in the team and the main goalkeeper problem. So, what is worrying the German specialist even after such a victory?

9-goal show and Flick's demanding nature

Blaugrana showed a terrifying performance in attack, hitting the opponent's goal seven times. However, the open and risky football did not escape Flick's attention:

"We must play even better": Refusing to be blinded by the result, the coach pointed out the mistakes;

Loss of focus: Flick emphasized that there must be maximum concentration in every pass and in any situation;

The charm of attacking football: Despite all the shortcomings, the specialist separately praised the team's spectacular and bright play.

Szczesny's mistake and Garcia's unexpected problem

"But the most important thing is never to lose focus, in every situation and with every pass. Making mistakes is normal. Szczesny's mistake doesn't worry me because this is football and it can be worked on. Joan Garcia has developed certain problems. Now we have to wait and hope that he will be ready to take the field this weekend," Flick said.

While Flick approached Szczesny's gross error in the match calmly, Joan Garcia's injury and physical instability pose a serious puzzle ahead of Barcelona's upcoming matches.

Key points of the coach's statement

Direction Hans-Dieter Flick's conclusion Next risk or plan Overall play "I like the team's play, it's a joy to watch" Concentration is required in every situation Szczesny's condition His mistake is not worrying, part of the work process Special work on mistakes will be done in training Joan Garcia Certain problems have arisen His appearance in the weekend match is in question

In your opinion, won't conceding 2 goals despite scoring 7 and the instability of the goalkeepers cost Barcelona dearly in the Champions League? How do you assess Flick's demanding nature?

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