Vivo Unveils X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Flagships with Zeiss and Sony Cameras

The new generation of flagship smartphones, created in collaboration with Swiss optics giant Zeiss and Sony, has been officially unveiled. According to Ixbt.com, Vivo announced its most advanced devices at a special presentation in Shanghai. The series, which will first launch in the Chinese market, is expected to be introduced to international markets in October. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new series includes the Vivo X500 Pro and the more advanced Vivo X500 Pro Max. The flagships differ in size and display diagonal. Specifically, the Pro Max, the top-tier model of the series, is equipped with a large 6.85-inch screen, while the smaller Pro model features a 6.36-inch display.

High Performance and Advanced Optics

The hardware of the smartphones is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor. With this platform, the manufacturer has achieved not only high-speed computing but also perfect execution of complex AI tasks and photography processes. The devices are aimed at attracting mobile photography enthusiasts.

The main focus of the devices is their optical capabilities. The smartphones are equipped with Zeiss TrueDynamic technology, advanced Sony Lytia sensors, and Zeiss APO super-telephoto sensors. This allows for natural colors and ultra-clear shots in any lighting condition.

Professional-Grade Camera Capabilities

The Vivo X500 Pro Max model is equipped with a massive 200 MP sensor with a size of 1/1.4 inches.

This sensor provides an 85 mm equivalent focal length and maintains high precision when zooming in on distant objects.

The Vivo X500 Pro is limited to a 64 MP camera based on a half-inch Sony sensor.

Both smartphones feature CIPA 7.0 professional image stabilization to prevent hand shake.

For those who love shooting in dark and challenging conditions, the smartphones offer a 4K "Cinematic Portrait" mode. This mode allows for recording professional-level footage even at sunset or dusk. The devices are also fully compatible with Zeiss Gen 2 teleconverters, and the Pro Max version can also work with the Zeiss Gen 2 Ultra, which has a 400 mm equivalent focal length.

In the Chinese market, the new flagships are offered in four colors: white, gray, black, and orange. Versions intended for Europe and other international markets are planned to be introduced later.