Uzbekistan's famous MMA fighter and former UFC star Mahmud Muradov addressed his fans with an open and uncompromising statement for the first time following his sensational fight in Georgia. At the “HYPE Georgia” tournament held in Tbilisi on September 19, he faced active and dangerous UFC fighter Roman Dolidze under grappling rules and suffered a premature defeat. After this unexpected loss sparked heated discussions on social media, Muradov clarified the situation as soon as he returned to Prague.

Emphasizing that he suffered no serious injuries and was returning to training immediately, the athlete did not hide that grappling is not his discipline, that he was testing his strength in this sport for the first time in his career, and that the main reason for agreeing to the bout was a large financial purse: “I want to say one thing: yes, we lost. But I am not a grappler. There was a very good financial offer against a good opponent, and we accepted it. If there is another such offer, I will accept it this time too. Because this is sport. If they pay like that, I am ready to step up against any opponent”.

So, how will Muradov's risk in an unfamiliar discipline affect his reputation in MMA, why are fans supporting him, and when is our compatriot's next real fight scheduled?

“Return without injury, a big purse, and the first test”: 5 key points of Muradov's statement

The main facts disclosed by Mahmud Muradov after the sensational clash in Tbilisi:

Safe return to Prague: After the tournament in Tbilisi, the fighter arrived in the capital of the Czech Republic and stated that his health is fine and he sustained no injuries;

Courageous admission of defeat: Without looking for excuses, Muradov openly acknowledged his opponent Roman Dolidze's superiority and his own loss;

Grappling debut: Mahmud noted that for the first time in his professional career, he competed under pure grappling rules (ground fighting based on chokes and submission holds);

Open admission of the financial factor: A very high purse offered to the fighter for this clash was the main reason for him entering the bout;

Readiness for future offers: If organizers present attractive financial terms again, Muradov expressed openness to facing any sport and any tough opponent.

HYPE Georgia: Mahmud Muradov vs. Roman Dolidze showdown

Details of the Tbilisi competition and the fighters' profile indicators:

Criteria and Indicators Mahmud Muradov (Uzbekistan) Roman Dolidze (Georgia) Main Base Discipline Classic MMA, kickboxing, striking technique Grappling, jiu-jitsu (ADCC European Champion) Fight Format Pure grappling (No strikes, wrestling only) Pure grappling rules Experience in this Fight Type First grappling fight of his career Winner of multi-year international wrestling tournaments Tournament and Date HYPE Georgia, September 19, 2026 HYPE Georgia, September 19, 2026 Result of the Bout Premature defeat (Submission) Premature victory Main Goal and Factor High purse and testing a new discipline Victory over a notable opponent in his homeland

MMA and Combat Sports Expertise: Why is Muradov's decision a standard practice for the sports business?

Conclusions of sports analysts and combat sports masters:

Disparity of styles: Mahmud Muradov is naturally a prominent "striker" (an athlete fighting with punches and kicks); whereas Roman Dolidze has been an international grappling champion since the beginning of his career, which is why under rules allowing only wrestling without strikes, the Georgian athlete's chances were significantly higher from the start;

No impact on MMA record: This bout is not included in official MMA (mixed martial arts) statistics; since it was merely a commercial exhibition grappling match, Muradov's ranking will not suffer any damage;

Professional honesty and pragmatism: Many fighters try to blame the judges or poor officiating after a defeat, but Mahmud's sincere response—"I am not a grappler, this was business done for money"—was met with respect by the fans;

Absence of injury risk: A fight without strikes allowed Muradov to walk away without severe trauma (injuries), which guarantees his quick preparation for upcoming bouts in major MMA leagues.

This statement by Mahmud Muradov once again proved that modern sport is not only about titles, but also a major business and an arena to test oneself in new challenges.

In your opinion, is it right for MMA fighters to take risks for big money by stepping into fights in unfamiliar sports? How do you assess Mahmud Muradov's courageous and open admission after the defeat without making excuses? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this express news, interesting for Uzbek sports fans, with all your friends and MMA enthusiasts!