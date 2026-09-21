Taylor Swift showed her wedding ring after her husband's touchdown: "This is my husband!" (video)

·7·Culture
Taylor Swift showed her wedding ring after her husband's touchdown: "This is my husband!" (video)

Taylor Swift supported her husband Travis Kelce at an American football match held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on September 20. The Kansas City Chiefs played against the Indianapolis Colts. Entertainment Weekly reported on this.

After Travis Kelce brought a touchdown to his team in the first quarter of the match, Taylor Swift excitedly stood up and pointed to the wedding ring on her finger. She joyfully expressed, "This is my husband!"

The singer's reaction was caught by the cameras at the stadium. Later, a video capturing this moment spread widely on social networks.

Taylor Swift watched the match together with her parents and mother-in-law Donna Kelce. This is her second home game visit of the Chiefs since marrying Travis Kelce.

Taylor SwiftTravis KelceKansas City ChiefsArrowhead Stadium
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