Google returns to the market with new Googlebook laptops

·45·Technology
Google returns to the market with new Googlebook laptops

Google, one of the leading companies in the technology world, has officially announced its return to the laptop market and introduced a new family of devices called Googlebook. According to ixbt.com, the initial devices in this lineup are manufactured by major brands such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, with a starting price of $900, and pre-orders are already open. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

One of the key features of the new laptops is deep integration with Android smartphones. Specifically, the Continue On feature allows the user to start a task on a smartphone and continue exactly where they left off on the laptop. It is also possible to cast mobile apps to the large screen and manage data on both the device and the smartphone simultaneously through a unified file manager.

Aluminium OS and modern hardware

Googlebook devices run on Aluminium OS, a full-fledged Android platform specifically optimized for computers. Unlike the traditional ChromeOS, applications here run directly on the system without an additional emulation layer. Users are provided with full access to web apps, the Google Play Store, and Chrome extensions.

The hardware foundation of the devices relies on two platforms: Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors. Later, models based on MediaTek are also planned to be released, which are expected to be more affordable. RAM capacity starts at a minimum of 16 GB and goes up to 32 GB. All models feature an NPU with a performance of at least 45 TOPS.

Artificial intelligence and long-term support

Gemini AI is deeply integrated into the interface, and the Magic Pointer feature allows for the analysis of on-screen information via simple mouse movements. Additionally, the voice input system does not just convert speech to text but formats it into structured text. For developers, the Antigravity platform and pKVM isolated Linux environment come pre-installed.

Google has paid special attention to the security of its devices, utilizing hardware-level Google Titan protection and a malware detection system. Most importantly, Google promises to release functional updates and security patches for these laptops for ten years.

Sales begin on October 4th in the USA, and on October 5th in Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and Australia. As an additional bonus, buyers will receive a one-year subscription to Nvidia GeForce Now, Google AI Pro with 5 TB of cloud storage, and three-month subscriptions to services like YouTube Premium and Adobe Photoshop.

GoogleGooglebookAluminium OSLaptopsArtificial Intelligence
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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