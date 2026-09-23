The sincere and people-oriented situation that occurred during the visit of the Head of our state Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Andijan region sparked heated discussions on social media. After reviewing major industrial projects and official events in the region, the President took an evening walk along the famous Amir Temur Avenue in Andijan, which operates 24/7, and had a direct, open, and sincere conversation with the city residents. As he moved along the street, moments captured of a little boy reaching out to the head of state and the President hugging him tightly like his own child and smilingly talking to him touched the hearts of those gathered and network observers.

In this reality, which once again clearly demonstrated the boundless love of the Head of our state for children, an open atmosphere without any formalities and barriers prevailed: along the way, he chatted with elderly seniors, mothers, and youth, personally inquiring about the people's mood and living conditions. Local residents expressed their gratitude and respect to the head of state by placing their hands on their chests.

So, how did the 24/7 entertainment and shopping street in the center of Andijan change city life, what signal does the President going among the people send to the management system, and why do such footage always trend?

«24/7 street, a boy opening his arms and an open conversation»: 5 main points of the Andijan evening

The most important and memorable aspects of the historic walk on Amir Temur Avenue:

The President among the people: Shavkat Mirziyoyev walked on foot without an official motorcade, having a face-to-face, sincere dialogue with the people and guests of Andijan;

Heart-melting moment: The President hugged a little boy he met along the way, showed him affection, and talked sincerely with the young Andijonian;

24/7 round-the-clock activity: The walk took place on the bustling Amir Temur Avenue in Andijan city, which serves residents and tourists day and night (around the clock);

The sincere prayers and respect of the people: Hundreds of citizens, especially respected mothers and seniors at cafes and retail points along the way, warmly welcomed the President with their hands placed on their chests;

Open atmosphere without formalities: Real street life and the genuine mood of the population were directly observed without any artificial preparations.

Urban planning in Andijan and the dialogue of the head of state: Parameter analysis

Indicators of the situation and visit characteristics on Amir Temur Avenue:

Criteria and directions Real situation on Amir Temur Avenue Event location Andijan city, Amir Temur Avenue Activity mode 24/7 (gastronomic and service zone operating continuously day and night) Communication format Walking tour, direct open and sincere conversation with people Most touching scene The President hugging and caressing a young boy Population reaction Respect, smiles, expressing gratitude with hands on chests, and prayers Security and environment Free movement without formalities and a safe nighttime environment

Social and political analysis: Why is it important for the head of state to go among the people?

Conclusions of public activists and political scientists:

Real expression of the «being among the people» principle: Walking on foot not in offices, but on ordinary streets where people live their daily lives, is the most effective way for a leader to feel the pulse of society; this strengthens the bonds of trust between the leader and the people;

The educational power of love for children: Shavkat Mirziyoyev's sincere attention and paternal affection for children have been observed many times; the boy's reaching out to the President without any shyness and the shown sincerity enhance the values of kindness and humanity in society;

24/7 economy and nighttime life safety: The round-the-clock operation of areas like Amir Temur Street means additional income for the city economy, new jobs for youth, and convenience for tourists; the President's leisurely walk on this street at night demonstrates that public order and security are ensured at a high level in the country;

An open lesson for regional leaders: For regional and city khokims, this walk serves as a symbolic call to always be in step with the people, acting based on the mood in people's eyes rather than reports on paper.

These footage captured on the streets of Andijan became a vivid symbol of public administration serving human dignity and the happiness of ordinary people.

In your opinion, how does the increase in 24/7 parks and shopping streets in our cities benefit the lifestyle of the population and local entrepreneurship? What impression did the moments of the President's sincere embrace with the little boy from Andijan make on you? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this heartwarming analysis of the sincere video footage with all your loved ones!