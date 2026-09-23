Cristiano Ronaldo: They wanted to get rid of me, but I won't stop

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has firmly stated that he has no intention of ending his career, setting ambitious goals such as winning the UEFA Nations League and reaching 1,000 career goals. During a press conference ahead of the upcoming Nations League matches, the forward openly addressed criticisms and questions regarding his future. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, the 39-year-old superstar emphasized that there have been attempts to push him out of the sport over the years, but these efforts have been unsuccessful. He stated that he has become accustomed to such pressure and is well aware of his identity and why he remains a role model for the youth.

Critics and fan affection

Cristiano Ronaldo noted that he has faced constant negativity from certain media outlets and channels. Nevertheless, he highlighted that he clearly feels the love and support of millions of fans and the entire Portuguese nation.

In his statement, the player mentioned that despite varying receptions at different stadiums across the country, the general public support gives him strength. He believes that the dislike of a handful of people cannot affect his mentality or his performance on the pitch.

Future plans and new milestones

Speaking about his future with the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he has been in close communication with the Portuguese Football Federation leadership and the head coach. According to him, the coaching staff still trusts him, and he can provide great value to the team not only with his goals but also with his experience off the pitch.

The forward did not rule out that this season could be his last, but said he would announce the final decision in due time. For now, he is focused solely on the upcoming matches and aims to continue delighting the fans.